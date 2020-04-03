Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order that essentially shut down Georgia wasn’t intended to supersede any existing court orders.
Kemp issued a new executive order Friday to clarify the order that went into effect instituting a shelter-in-place policy to try and stem the spread of COVID-19.
The order notes that any power not expressly suspended by the shelter order signed Thursday are still in effect, including state laws and court orders.
The exemption for “essential services,” which are allowed to continue during the duration of shelter-in-place, is extended to include activities that “include the transport, visitation, regular care of family members and persons dependent on the services of others, and similar actions that ensure the welfare and best interests of persons in the State of Georgia, specifically the elderly, children, and disabled populations.”
Kemp also said students may taken places they can obtain public internet service to meet their education needs.
“In engaging in Essential Services, persons should use care to observe social distancing as much as possible when interacting with non-cohabitating persons.”
The executive order instituting shelter-in-place policies for the state will expire at 11:59 April 13.