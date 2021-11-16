The Christmas season has seemingly arrived faster than the speed of light this year. Walton County residents don’t have far to go to find plenty of fun activities from which to choose.
Some folks have already taken advantage of Candlelight Shopping in downtown Monroe, which continues from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday in November and December. People can shop at a wide assortment of local stores or dine at various downtown eateries. To combat the chill in the air, shoppers are welcome to roast marshmallows at a fire pit on Court Street.
This Thursday, the Twelve Days of Christmas light display in Monroe’s Childers Park will glow as children ride through the park on their decorated tricycles and bicycles, or in strollers and wagons in the Bikes, Trikes & Magical Lights Parade. The procession will begin at 6 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Monroe-Walton County Library. Holiday lights in Childers Park will shine from dusk to 9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31.
On Friday, the city of Social Circle will offer memory-making holiday activities.
“The Social Circle Mainstreet Commission will be hosting our Tree Lighting and Christmas Celebration this Friday, Nov. 19, in Friendship Park from 6–8 p.m.,” said Amber McKibben, Social Circle downtown director. “ We will have visits with Santa and the Grinch, plus cookie decorating, S’mores, hot chocolate, Christmas crafts, a live nativity and more! We hope that everyone will come out and join us as we kick off the holiday season.”
Be sure not to overlook “The Crossroads to Tomorrow” when the city of Walnut Grove holds its Christmas Tree Lighting from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday at City Hall, 2581 Leone Ave.
Walton County families can shop for gifts after eating their fill on Thanksgiving when Social Circle and Monroe observe Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 27.
Walton’s community leaders are also aware that everyone loves a parade any time of year.
The 68th annual Christmas Parade in Monroe is from 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 2. Along with yuletide, Monroe is celebrating its Bicentennial and the parade will reflect the city’s 200th anniversary. T-Mobile is a main sponsor for the event. Space in the parade is limited to the first 75 applications. For an application, go to https://www.monroedowntown.com/sites/default/files/fileattachments/monroe_downtown/page/35291/parade_application_2021.pdf
Loganville will hold its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Town Green. The event has been ongoing for more than 50 years, and was established by the high school band booster club. Piedmont Walton is the main sponsor for this year’s event in Loganville.
“We were excited for the opportunity to sponsor the parade this year knowing that it brings a lot of joy to the community,” said Larry Ebert, Piedmont Walton Hospital CEO. “Our community provided an overwhelming amount of support to our frontline staff throughout the entire pandemic; sending meals, snacks and cards of encouragement. The smiles that they brought to our employees is now what we want to give back in return.”
Loganville’s parade will begin at Bay Creek Elementary, with residents lining up along the parade route of Lawrenceville Highway, Main Street and CS Floyd Road. Santa Claus will join residents at the Town Green after the parade to light the City of Loganville Christmas tree. Santa will then greet children and pose for pictures after the tree is lit.
Loganville’s parade organizers are encouraging participants to highlight a scene from their favorite Christmas movie.
“The lights, the performers, the animals, just all those smiling faces…the parade is a great tradition and the perfect way to bring in the holiday spirit,” said Events and Marketing Director Kristy Daniel.
Friday is the application deadline for participating in the parade, with applications available at city hall or online at www.loganvilleevents.com Instead of a fee, parade entrants are asked to donate one canned good per participant to benefit the Shepherd’s Staff Ministries Food Bank.
Residents are reminded that the roads around the Loganville Town Green will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. on the day of the parade, with Main Street closing at 3 p.m. CS Floyd Road and Lawrenceville Road from Highway 81 to Highway 78 will be closed at 4:45 p.m. The roadways typically re-open around 8 p.m.
For more information, please email events@loganville-ga.gov.
In Monroe, holiday events on Dec. 9, include carriage rides, photos with the Grinch, live music and marshmallow roasting on Court Street. On Dec. 16, expect photos with Santa, as well as carriage rides, live music and marshmallow roasting.
To top off the Christmas season with religious significance, the Light House World Outreach will present a live nativity from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 20-24 on the lawn of the Walton County Historic Courthouse at 111 South Broad Street in Monroe.
