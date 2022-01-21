The Monroe City Council revisited property owner Gerald Atha’s appeal to the Monroe Corridor Overlay Design Commission on Jan. 11, requesting permission to erect a metal butler building at 1000 E. Spring St.
The commission had denied Atha’s appeal on June 15, 2021, based on the interpretation of an ordinance that no new metal buildings were to be permitted in the corridor.
On Dec. 14, 2021, the council voted to overturn the denial. Mayor John Howard vetoed the council vote on Dec. 20 in order to allow more in depth discussion at the regular January council meeting.
“I couldn’t let it go,” Howard said. “Did we give it carte blanche?”
Last month, Atha’s attorney, Eugene Benton, argued the city had previously allowed a metal shed to be placed on the same property in 2017. Benton said the metal building was compatible with surrounding commercial structures and therefore would not make any significant changes to the corridor.
Council members requested input from city Planning and Development Department staff. Code Director Patrick Kelley explained the department recommended denial to the corridor commission due to the strict language in the ordinance. Kelley said the regulation was interpreted to mean that the proliferation of new metal structures in the corridor should be prevented.
Vice Mayor Larry Bradley said he looks at the legislative intent of an ordinance, when considering an appeal. Bradley said the intent of the corridor regulation is not to punish existing businesses or property owners, but to maintain the city’s attractiveness.
Councilwoman Lee Malcom said Atha’s building would be set back from the street and isn’t easily seen when people drive by within the corridor.
Councilman David Dickinson reasoned that most of the buildings surrounding Atha’s property are metal buildings, and therefore a metal building reflects the “character” of the types of structures already there.
“It ain’t about who the applicant is,” Dickinson said. Atha is a former Walton County commissioner.
He suggested Atha consider breaking up the “moonscape” pavement and put in landscaping to improve the look of the property.
City attorney Paul Rosenthal advised council they could table the vote on the mayor’s veto for 30 days. Rosenthal said this would give city staff and Atha more time to negotiate on modifications, like landscaping.
Council members unanimously voted to overturn the mayor’s veto and uphold the appeal, allowing Atha to place a metal structure on his property.
