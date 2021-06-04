MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County Chapter of Georgia Right to Life will have its next meeting June 17.
Chapter leader Terry Queen said the meeting will be from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at The Praise Center, 1857 Highway 78.
Endia Bass, a pro-life speaker, will attend. She was the keynote speaker at the 2020 Georgia March for Life, telling her post-abortion story and discussing her salvation through Jesus Christ.
Also speaking will be Dr. Paul Broun, former congressman and candidate for the 10th District seat in 2022.
For information, contact Queen at 706-436-3527 or ntq1027@yahoo.com.
