The Loganville City Council agreed Thursday to authorize Mayor Rey Martinez to accept a state grant that will give eligible sworn law enforcement officers and first responders a one-time $1,000 supplement.
This is in addition to the sign-up and retention bonuses council members approved in August in an effort to attract and retain certified police officers and firefighters. The city will pay for these bonuses out of the $2.4 million Loganville received from the American Rescue Plan.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced the implementation of the Georgia Public Safety Officials and First Responders Supplement Grant in September.
“Our law enforcement officials and first responders answered the call of duty and bravely served on the front line of our fight against COVID-19, despite the unprecedented challenges thrown their way,” Kemp said then. “Like they do every day, these heroic Georgians ran toward the COVID-19 crisis and put their lives on the line to protect others. My family and the state of Georgia deeply appreciate all they do.”
In other city business, the City Council approved a consent agenda consisting of “housekeeping” items:
• Council members approved the city contracting with North Greenville Fitness to conduct annual firefighter physicals at a cost of $8,162. Fire Chief Tim Johnson said contracting with this company, rather than the previous one, would save the city $2,275.
• The City Council approved renewing the annual invoice for the CodeRED emergency alert system. The system is designed to notify residents — via cellphone, text or email — of possible emergencies such as chemical releases, evacuation notices or natural disasters. It also has the capabilities of providing notifications of natural gas leaks, utility outages, water main breaks, emergency street closings, missing persons or crime alerts as well as weather-related notices.
• The council approved receipt of the 2022 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant funding of $178,818, which includes the city’s 30% match. The LMIG program is administered by the Georgia Department of Transportation for city and county governments to improve local roadways.
• Council members approved the purchase of a 24-by-31-by-10-foot steel building in the amount of $12,546, to allow the city’s public works department to store landscaping equipment.
• The council approved a state grant for water and sewer upgrades. The city’s maximum contribution would be an estimated $360,000. One of the projects would be to remove a lift station at Holly Court and reroute the line with a gravity feed down to Huntington Ridge. The city’s engineer is also working on additional grants to pay for the proposed projects.
• City officials agreed to reject current bids received to improve Destination Park. The council decided to hold off a year on making the improvements and will rebid projects at a later date.
