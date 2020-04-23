MONROE, Ga. — Park Place Nursing and Rehab has reported the first case of COVID-19 in a staff member for a long-term care facility in Walton County.
The Georgia Department of Community Health is releasing a report each weeknight on the spread of COVID-19 in licensed nursing homes, assisted living communities and personal care homes with 25 beds or more.
Thursday night’s report was the first to show the illness having affected a staff member of any such facility in Walton County. That’s at Park Place on Bold Springs Road north of Monroe.
Park Place also reports four cases of COVID-19 among its 157 residents (a 2.5% infection rate).
The Retreat at Loganville has one case among 57 residents.
However, The Pearl at Loganville, an associated memory care facility, reports nine patients having tested positive for COVID-19. Three have died.
The Pearl has 26 patients.
Georgia had 21,883 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Some 4,154 people had been hospitalized, and there had been 881 deaths.
In Walton County, 81 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and three — all men, 74 and older — have died.
At least one of the men counted as a death of a Walton County resident lived at The Pearl at Loganville at the time of his passing, a relative told The Walton Tribune.