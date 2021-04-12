MONROE, Ga. — A local pro-life group will show a movie that follows the people behind the landmark legal decision that legalized abortion.
“Roe v. Wade: The Real Story You’ve Never Been Told” follows the doctor in the 1973 Supreme Court case.
The case looks at Norma McCorvey, the “Roe” of the case, and her later conversion to a pro-life stance.
Dr. Bernard Nathanson, who was a co-founder of the National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws, also later came to oppose abortion. Nathanson is featured in the movie, as is Dr. Mildred Jefferson, the first Black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School and a future president of the National Right to Life Committee.
The 2021 movie, which is rated PG-13 and stars Nick Loeb (“Den of Thieves”) as Nathanson, Jon Voight (“Midnight Cowboy,” “Deliverance”) as Chief Justice Warren Burger, Stacey Dash (“Clueless”) as Jefferson, Corbin Bernsen (“L.A. Law,” “Psych”) as Justice Harry Blackmun, Steve Guttenberg (“Three Men and a Baby,” “Police Academy”) as Justice Lewis Powell and Robert Davi (“Die Hard”) as Justice William Brennan.
Georgia Right to Life will play host to a screening at 4 p.m. Sunday at Walker Baptist Church, 1150 Good Hope Road, Monroe. A discussion will follow the showing of the film.
For more information, contact stateoffice@grtl.org or 770-339-6880.
