ATHENS, Ga. — Police are seeking a man who attacked a University of Georgia student at her home Saturday.
A 21-year-old woman said a man followed her into her home in the 100 block of East Cloverhurst Avenue at about 2 p.m. Saturday and attacked her, demanding money.
Lt. John A. Radford Jr. of Athens-Clarke County police said the assault caused the victim to lose consciousness. When she came to, the attacker was gone.
The suspect was described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.
“The safety of our residents and visitors is of the utmost importance, and the Police Department is committed to using all investigative resources to identify and arrest this offender,” police Chief Cleveland L. Spruill Sr. said.
“We are asking the public to contact us with any information on this assault and always urge, ‘If you see something, say something.’”
Anyone with information may contact Detective David Harrison of Athens-Clarke police at 762-400-7361 or Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775.