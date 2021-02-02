LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The city Public Utilities Department will shut off water this evening in part of Loganville.
The shutoff will be for homes and businesses along Atlanta Highway from Tom Brewer Road to the intersection with Highway 81 and Lee Byrd Road.
