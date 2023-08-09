Walton GOP

From left, Walton County sheriff candidate Keith Brooks, Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman and Walton County  Chairman David Thompson are shown at Saturday’s event. Deborah Stewart photos | Special to The Walton Tribune

Local Republicans celebrated recent victory — and also geared up for the next skirmish — as Gov. Brian Kemp exhorted the troops to keep up the good fight.

Kemp was the keynote speaker over the weekend at the second annual Georgia GOP 10th Congressional District Barbecue Bash, held in Monroe Saturday as combination fundraiser and political rally.

