Local Republicans celebrated recent victory — and also geared up for the next skirmish — as Gov. Brian Kemp exhorted the troops to keep up the good fight.
Kemp was the keynote speaker over the weekend at the second annual Georgia GOP 10th Congressional District Barbecue Bash, held in Monroe Saturday as combination fundraiser and political rally.
There, among the appearance of various state and district elected officials, and before everyone dug into plates of barbecue, Kemp dropped by to congratulate the crowd for their November success and to start preparing for the next one.
“You all fought so hard,” Kemp said. “We turned out the vote like never before in 2022 and I want to thank you so much for that.”
Kemp said the historic turnout in last year’s election kept liberals like Stacey Abrams from imposing their agenda in Georgia and allowed him to keep his promises to the voters over the past months.
“We have fulfilled every single promise we ran on in 2022,” Kemp said. “We ran on giving you your tax dollars back and we did a billion-dollar property tax rebate to get you through the Joe Biden 40-year economic slump. We’ve given teachers pay raises. We’ve gone after rogue prosecutors who’ve done nothing to prosecute the law. And no one has done more to go after human traffickers than our first lady.”
Kemp encouraged the enthusiastic crowd, however, to be vigilant as the 2024 election approached, saying it was necessary to keep up that energy and get out the vote again to avoid liberal encroachment on GOP control.
“We cannot stand idle on the sidelines,” Kemp said. “Don’t be complacent. Just because you won in 2022 doesn’t mean you’ll win in 2024.”
Yet Kemp said it was not as close as some liberal commentators might think, even if GOP control wasn’t as dominant as it once was in the state.
“We are not a purple state,” Kemp said. “We’re not the red state we were when Sonny Perdue was elected. We’re not the red state we were when Nathan Deal was elected. But we are still a red state of conservative values.”
Kemp ended his comments by reminding the GOP supporters to continue working to get out the vote and keep up the enthusiasm for the coming election.
“The road to the White House is coming through Georgia,” Kemp said Saturday. “This is why we have to keep fighting.”
