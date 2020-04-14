Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers of the Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group continued to disinfect Georgia nursing home facilities on Easter Sunday. This infection control team was visited by Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, Georgia’s adjutant general, who presented coins to Spc. Joshua Brown of the Monroe-based 178th Military Police Company and Spc. Kevin Mincey of the Hinesville-based 179th MP Company in recognition of their efforts on behalf of Georgia’s citizens.