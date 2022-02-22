MONROE, Ga. — A police chase ended near George Walton Academy, prompting the school to go into a “soft lockdown” briefly Tuesday morning.
“There was a soft lockdown for just a couple of minutes because of an incident a few miles away but it’s over now,” GWA spokeswoman Rebecca Williams said shortly after 10:30 a.m.
She said the school’s resource officer advised the lockdown “just as a precaution.”
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office pursued a suspect starting on Highway 138 and continuing to Ammons Bridge Road.
