Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents arrested 19-year-old Xavier Rashad Chambers of Milledgeville on Sunday, charging him with two counts of malice murder and other charges in connection with the shooting deaths of two Eatonton residents earlier in the day.
Roman Felton Rowell, 19, and 16-year-old Jeremiah DeSean Walton both died.
Police had been called to a report of a fight in the middle of Lawson Drive, dispersed the crowd and left. A little more than an hour later, police heard gunshots in the area and arrived to find the two dead.
Chambers was booked into the Putnam County Detention Center.
