SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle Board of Education has called a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The agenda calls for going straight into executive session, including personnel issues and real estate.
Georgia law allows closed-door meetings in narrow reasons, including purchase of properties or discussion of the good name and personnel of employees.
The meeting will take place at the Middle School Activity Center, 154 Alcova Drive.
