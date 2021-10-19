Some of the men hoping to represent Walton County in Congress reported massive fundraising hauls in the third quarter — more than a year before voters will make their final decision on who would follow Rep. Jody Hice in Washington.
Patrick Witt, an attorney who served in the Trump administration, reported raising more than $355,000 in the past two months, giving him more than $300,000 cash on hand going into the final stretch of 2021. Much of it, though — $186,000 — came in a loan from himself.
“I’m so grateful to the many supporters from Georgia and all over the country who have rallied to our America First message,” Witt said.
Nearly a dozen Republicans including Witt are trying to claim the mantle of being a conservative in the mold of former President Donald Trump.
Hice is giving up the 10th District seat he’s held since 2015 to run for secretary of state and has Trump’s endorsement.
Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Alan Sims of Winder reported bringing in $311,621.56 in the last quarter, the first three-month reporting period since he announced his campaign.
“I am humbled by the outpouring of support and encouraged by the fruits of our team’s labor in this first fundraising quarter,” Sims said.
Mike Collins, who ran for the seat in 2014, made another big haul. He brought in more than $223,500 in the quarter and has raised more than $803,000 since announcing his campaign — including a $400,000 personal loan.
“The outpouring of support for our grassroots campaign over the past quarter has been tremendous,” Collins said. “As the pro-Trump, pro-business candidate fighting for election integrity and the American First agenda, we’re going to keep working hard to build momentum and deliver a big win for the people of the 10th District in 2022.”
Here’s a breakdown of the fundraising by candidates in the race for the 10th District seat in Congress between July and September 2021:
- Andrew Alvey, Republican, Social Circle: Total net contributions, $1,047.80. Total disbursements, $1,087.51. Cash on hand Sept. 30: $2,037.66.
- Timothy Barr, Republican, Athens: Total net contributions, $109,888; other receipts, $75.01. Total disbursements, $61,470.33. Cash on hand Sept. 30: $201,744.34.
- Dr. Paul C. Broun, Republican, Athens: Total net contributions, $160,657.86. Total disbursements, $115,283.09. Cash on hand Sept. 30: $160,606.09.
- Michael A. “Mike” Collins Jr., Republican, Jackson: Total net contributions, $223,547.72. Total disbursements, $93,692.26. Cash on hand Sept. 30: $707,011.92.
- David Curry, Republican, McDonough: Total net contributions, $101,040. Total disbursements, $106,474.24. Cash on hand Sept. 30: $246,459.65.
- Todd Heussner, Republican, Evans: Filed a termination report. Total net contributions, $16,645. Total disbursements, $16,645. Cash on hand Sept. 30: $0.
- Marc McMain, Republican, Loganville: Total net contributions, $93,120; total loans, $50,000 (all made or guaranteed by the candidate). Total disbursements, $35,046.63. Cash on hand Sept. 30: $253,950.62.
- Matt Richards, Republican, Monroe: Total net contributions, $11,572; total loans, $205,000 (all made or guaranteed by the candidate). Total disbursements, $110,066.53. Cash on hand Sept. 30: $79,292.50.
- Charles V. Rupert, Republican, Monroe: No reporting was available.
- Alan Sims, Republican, Winder: Total net contributions, $166,621.56; total loans, $85 (all made or guaranteed by the candidate). Total disbursements, $6,919.76. Cash on hand Sept. 30: $304,701.80.
- Mitchell Swan, Republican, Watkinsville: Total net contributions, $139,760; total loans, $11,600 (all made or guaranteed by the candidate). Total disbursements, $44,494.99. Cash on hand Sept. 30: $113,665.01.
- Mary West, Republican, Wrens: Total net contributions, $5,321; total loans, $22,045.96 (all made or guaranteed by the candidate). Total disbursements, $22,030.95. Cash on hand Sept. 30: $5,336.01.
- Patrick Witt, Republican, Watkinsville: Total net contributions, $169,229.75; total loans, $186,000 (all made or guaranteed by the candidate). Total disbursements, $49,827.20. Cash on hand Sept. 30: $305,547.55.
- Phyllis D. Hatcher, Democrat, Conyers: No reporting was available.
- Tabitha Johnson Green, Democrat, Sandersville: Total net contributions, $2,876.64. Total disbursements, $3,347.38. Cash on hand Sept. 30: $125.22.
- Kimberly Ann Clark Reuter, Democrat, Johns Creek: Total net contributions, $235.42. Total disbursements, $687.81. Cash on hand Sept. 30: $488.11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.