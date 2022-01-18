The question on every grocery shopper’s mind in Walton County seems to be, “When will the new Publix supermarket at Monroe Pavilion open?”
The Tribune was unable to reach Publix for comment by press time, but, according to sources close to Publix, the corporation is shooting for a store grand opening in early February.
Monroe city officials say they cannot confirm an opening date for the brand name supermarket since they do not have that control. They maintain that their top priority is to ensure the Pavilion site is safe for the public.
During a Monroe City Council meeting on Jan. 11, Planning and Development Department staff informed council members they are working with the Pavilion’s developer, MAB American Management, to complete a handful of public safety elements at the site as quickly as possible so as not to cause delays.
MAB American Retail Partners LLC is a U.S.-based affiliate of MAB Corp., a privately owned property development company and fund manager that has completed more than $2 billion in projects, including retail, office, multifamily and industrial uses, in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.
Patrick Kelley, the city code director, recommended that the following conditions be met before issuing a final plat on the Pavilion. Kelley said the to-do list includes installation of street and traffic control signage, signalization at Charlotte Rowell Boulevard and state Route 11 upon verification by the Georgia Department of Transportation, and fencing around storm water ponds.
City Administrator Logan Propes added that bonding agreement documentation had to be reviewed and approved by the city as well.
The council voted to approve a final plat for the Pavilion project, subject to the public safety and bonding agreement conditions being met.
John Argo, president of MAB American Management, told the Tribune MAB is working with the city to complete “odds and ends” like street striping, curbing and sodding, as well as the contingent public safety elements.
“A lot of the anchor stores have their signs up,” Argo said. “Publix is already stocking their store.”
He said it is exciting to see it “all come together,” and affirmed that all the anchor stores should be open by the end of April.
The Monroe Pavilion, anchored by Publix, is located off U.S. 78 between Charlotte Rowell Boulevard and North Broad Street.
Other retailers that are setting up shop at the Pavilion include Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Rack Room Shoes, Planet Fitness, Petsense and Five Below. Joint Chiropractor, Planet Smoothie and Huey Magoo’s chicken restaurant were previously confirmed as future tenants. Hibbett Sports was also listed as one of the Pavilion’s retailers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.