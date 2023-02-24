Ryan Rickard of Bishop has pleaded guilty to charges of sexual battery against underage victims in Walton, Oconee and Morgan counties.

The crimes spanning the three counties resulted in a concurrent sentence of 25 years with a 15-year cap on prison, meaning he will go to prison for 15 years and spend 10 years on probation. When released, he will be on the sex-offender registry. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.