MONROE, Ga. — A Walton County bridge was closed for a few hours Monday after a crash that sent two people to the hospital.
Multiple public safety agencies responded just after 10 a.m. to a head-on crash on the state Route 138 bridge over the Alcovy River just south of Monroe.
Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said the driver of a Toyota Scion failed to keep her lane and drifted over the centerline, hitting an oncoming Chrysler PT Cruiser head-on. The collision caused the Toyota to hit the bridge railing on the north side of the bridge, while the rear of the Chrysler hit the railing on the span’s south side.
An ambulance transported the Toyota driver, a 63-year-old Monroe woman, to Piedmont Walton Hospital.
The Chrysler driver, a 31-year-old Monroe woman, was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center by ambulance.
Neither woman had life-threatening injuries, Barton said.
First responders had to extract the drivers, Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.
The bridge was closed until about noon for an inspection by the Georgia Department of Transportation. It’s the second time this year GDOT has closed the bridge after a crash.
GDOT closed the bridge for emergency repairs May 4. That was the second time in two weeks there were head-on collisions on the bridge.
A 31-year-old Monroe resident, Lawrence Cooper, died in that crash.
The bridge is slated for replacement, but not anytime soon. Preliminary engineering is slated to begin in 2024. Estimated costs are $900,000.
Right of way acquisition would begin four years after that, at a cost of $300,000.
Construction is in the GDOT 2031 program year at an estimated cost of $4.3 million.
The 316-foot-long bridge was built in 1958.
GDOT documents show state Route 138 carries 19,500 vehicles per day, a little less than 10% of them trucks.
When the new bridge is built, an off-site detour is considered impractical because of the high traffic counts that would be shifted to nearby roads, and the difficulty in reaching nearby Piedmont Walton.
