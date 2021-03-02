New data center in works for Walton County

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Baymare LLC will pay more than $39 million for land in Morgan, Newton and Walton counties.
The Joint Development Authority approved a purchase agreement and a $42 billion bond issuance with Baymare, a Delaware-based limited liability corporation.
The JDA — which includes the three counties, plus Jasper County — agreed on the deals Feb. 23. Stanton Springs will be the home of Baymare, a company that Walton County economic developer Shane Short said isn’t based in Georgia but has a “presence in Georgia.”
The company’s main line of work isn’t known, but the purchase agreement notes “intended development of a large scale multi-phase project which may include one or more data centers on the Property.”
The 275-page bond agreement says the $42 billion will fund the costs of buying and building on the land “for use as a data center and economic development project.”
Serra Hall, the senior project manager of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, wouldn’t divulge details about Baymare or the project, but said the new occupant will fit the overall vision for the park.
“We can say it fits the scheme of what we want to see and attract within Stanton Springs, and what the JDA has a purpose for: high technology, biopharmaceuticals, clean manufacturing style — clean companies with high-paying jobs,” she said in an interview after the JDA board meeting last week in Madison.
“It fits within the mold of who we market and recruit to.”
Short, the executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County, said the nearly 630-acre purchase will include most of the remaining available space in the Stanton Springs development at Interstate 20 and U.S. 278.
The agreement to issue up to $42 billion in taxable revenue bonds is reminiscent of 2018. That’s the same amount in the agreement that brought the Facebook Newton Data Center to Stanton Springs.
As in that deal, the original agreement wasn’t with the better-known company but with an LLC. In 2018, it was Morning Hornet that got the bond deal and bought 416 acres.
Only about a month and a half later, in a news conference at the state Capitol, was Facebook confirmed. Company officials joined then-Gov. Nathan Deal and U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, along with local leaders.
The bond agreement must be validated in court. It will go before the presiding judge of the Morgan County Superior Court on March 15. A notice appears in this issue of The Walton Tribune.
No one opposed the bond for Morning Hornet before Judge Amanda Petty in Madison in February 2018. The Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit district attorney noted no one registered objections to him.
Three years ago, Facebook planned a $42 billion investment in its data center over 20 years. The money was issued as bonds, which a government agency like the JDA can do at a lower cost.
As an incentive, Facebook is receiving a 100% tax abatement over the 20-year period. It’s returning an estimated $88 million over that period back to the four investing counties through payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOTs.
It’s called a “phantom bond,” Short said, and he noted the bond approved Feb. 23 will again support the new development.
“It allows the company to access the bond market through financing at much lower interest rates and so forth,” he said. “In order to do that, a local development authority must approve them to go to market.”
Additional incentives
The JDA sweetened the pot for Baymare, offering a few extra perks.
- The JDA offered “expedited one-stop permitting for the project.” The Newton County planning and development director will serve as the single point of contact for all local permitting. A development agreement among the three counties where the project will be built will streamline the process.
- A two-lane frontage road will be built north of I-20, between U.S. 278 and Sewell Road, and a new spur will be built south of I-20 between the bridge and the Baymare property boundary, all in Morgan and Walton counties. Baymare will pay the JDA up to $3 million to reimburse the counties their costs in building the road.
Once the company begins generating revenue — through PILOTs or property taxes — Newton and Walton counties will receive 37.5% each due to their stake in the JDA. Jasper and Morgan counties receive smaller shares.
Looking ahead
By bringing the data center, the JDA comes close to filling up Stanton Springs about two decades after the four counties — and a private partner, which since has left the project — began working together with dreams of a mixed-use development that is a beacon for commerce on the east side of metro Atlanta.
Shire, now Takeda, opened its biopharmaceuticals plant in 2018. It covers more than 1 million square feet. Across the road is the Georgia BioScience Training Center, a state facility that trains workers for such high-tech biomedical jobs. It was an incentive to bring the company to the Peach State.
Facebook made its announcement in March 2018 and began construction of data center buildings immediately.
Short said that even though the JDA will have sold most of its land after the Baymare project is up and running, the coalition will continue.
“We’re excited,” he said. “This is not the end of the Joint Development Authority. There will be more information coming out soon about our future, where we’re headed. I’m real excited about that.
“This Joint Development Authority, even if we sold every bit of land that we have, would still be in existence because they’ve got park management, they’ve got bonds. … They’re going to be around.”
He said a renewal deal is barely underway.
I think the original agreement was 50 years; I think we’re probably a few years into that agreement.
“So, the Joint Development Authority will exist well past my lifespan.”
Hall, of the Newton IDA, said she’s enjoyed the relationships forged by the four-county venture.
“I think we’re excited as a whole, just about the bonds that it’s brought together with our four counties and what’s next, with the formation of what that looks like with our utility partners, our governments here and other agencies,” she said.
“We’re not finished, so there’s a lot of exciting things, but the good news is we work really well together within these four counties.”
