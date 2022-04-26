The question on every one’s lips Monday night, as The Walton Tribune held its annual Visions Awards Reception, was “What’s next?”
That was the theme of this year’s Visions magazine, the paper’s annual progress edition which focused on the future of Walton County and the next steps the community must take to move forward. The 140-page Visions magazine is inside today’s edition.
“What’s next as we put the pandemic behind us?” Patrick Graham, proprietor and publisher of The Tribune, asked. “What’s next as we prepare for the growth that’s coming this way?”
At Monday night’s ceremony, Graham and The Tribune honored those in the county who have also been asking that question and working hard to find answers through their work in growing their communities and making them a better place.
“This is the best thing we do all year,” Graham said. “Tonight, we get to honor the best of Walton County.”
Graham kicked off the event by honoring Rayna Carter, a senior at Loganville High School, as the Tribune’s Youth of the Year, singling out her volunteer work in the community and excellent academic record that earned her more than $1 million in scholarship offers from more than two dozen colleges.
He then moved on to honor the Tribune’s three Unsung Heroes, starting with Ronnie Almand, director of Walton County Emergency Medical Services.
“I don’t think of myself as a hero,” Almand said. “God has blessed me with a job I love to do. He’s blessed me with the chance to work in the county I was born and grew up in. He’s allowed me to make a difference in people’s lives. It’s an honor. I greatly appreciate it.”
Jeff Collins was honored as the next Unsung Hero for his extensive work with the United Way of Walton County, the Empty Stocking Fund of Walton County and more.
“There are so many who deserve this,” Collins said. “I am very humbled and honored to receive this.”
Graham presented the final Unsung Hero award to Social Circle’s Taylor Morris, who has worked extensively in charitable organizations like the Rotary Club of Social Circle, the local Secret Santa program and much more to help children throughout the community in a variety of ways.
“I feel incredibly undeserving,” Morris said. “There are so many others who deserve this more. What we, my husband and I, do is what we feel we’re supposed to do.”
Finally, Graham honored the Tribune’s Community Spirit Award winners, which was shared this year between Sadie Krawczyk and Leigh Ann Aldridge for their work with the Downtown Development Authority of Monroe to make the community a more vibrant place.
“This is the dream,” Krawczyk said. “To love a place and have it love you back.”
Aldridge agreed.
“There is nothing as exciting as seeing a place you love become loved by others and we’ve seen that happen here in Monroe,” Aldridge said. “Thank you.”
