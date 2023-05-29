I can’t really say that my family has deep ties to the military.
It wasn’t a family tradition in the Graham family like it is for so many.
I never served. My father, Dr. William Graham, didn’t either. The same for my brothers and sisters.
I did have two uncles, John D. Graham and Andrew Montalbano, who served in the Navy and Army respectively during the Korean War.
My father-in-law, Gary Sams, served in the Army during the Vietnam War. His father, Robert Sams, also served in the Army.
Despite not having those deep military ties, I do, however, have the deepest admiration and respect for those who have served and do serve in our armed forces, and for those servicemen and servicewomen who gave all, “thank you for your service” will simply never be enough to do that kind of ultimate sacrifice justice.
Ever.
Think about that for a moment. The men and women in are armed forces are willing to lay down their lives for me and you. They knew that going in, and they still signed up for it anyway.
I mean, how do you not respect that?
I know, I know. There is a lot to be said about what the politicians in power right now are trying to do to our mighty military. Believe me, I get it.
But that doesn’t have anything to do with the rank and file. Those men and women are doing one of the most dangerous jobs in the world, at times at great cost, even the greatest, so that you and I can live in the greatest, most free country on the planet.
Again, despite what the politicians in power are trying to do to it.
Those who serve also often come back home and continue to serve, just in other ways.
Some great examples are Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman and Monroe Police Chief RV Watts. Both come from military backgrounds and now serve as domestic heroes in law enforcement. There are many other examples in the rank and file in each of their departments and other departments as well.
Like I said before, I know it will never be enough, but I’d like to take this opportunity on this Memorial Day holiday to say thank you to all who gave some.
And with the deepest respect, I’d like to say thank you to the some who gave all.
Patrick Graham is the proprietor and publisher of The Walton Tribune. His email address is patrick.graham@waltontribune.com.
