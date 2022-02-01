A group begun by a handful of Rutledge residents opposed to plans for an electric vehicle maker to build a massive plant that straddles Morgan and Walton counties is growing.
Morgan County resident Joellen Artz said Walton County residents are joining the effort daily, as tallied online by the group’s Our Communities Oppose Rivian Assembly Plant Facebook page. As of press time Monday afternoon, the group’s page numbered 2,015 members.
Artz and other members of the group plan to attend rezone hearings and Board of Commissioner meetings in Morgan and Walton counties, two of the counties represented by the Joint Development Authority. The JDA is made up of representatives from Morgan, Walton, Newton and Jasper counties.
The Rivian opposition group recently retained the legal counsel of Atlanta-based Stack & Associates P.C. Artz said group members will attend a Walton County Planning Commission meeting Thursday, and have their attorney address the commission about their myriad environmental and zoning concerns.
However, the JDA released a statement Monday asking that the planning commission table rezoning matters pertaining to the Rivian project, specifically 13 properties on Lynch Road, Davis Academy Road and U.S. 278. The JDA previously requested the county change the zoning of these properties from A1 and A2 (Rural Estate District) to SSBP, the county’s special zoning for the Stanton Springs Business Park.
Group members maintain that a massive automaker like Rivian would ruin their rural way of life, and possibly impact the groundwater recharge area in Morgan County by generating hazardous waste from used lithium batteries.
Artz and most of her neighbors in Morgan County are on well water and fear Rivian’s manufacturing processes could potentially contaminate their wells, or eventually cause their wells to go dry.
Artz moved to Morgan County from upstate New York 18 years ago. She said her well had to be dug down to 600 feet to get good water.
Chas Moore, spokesperson for Our Communities Oppose Rivian Assembly Plant, said the JDA had asked for a variance to the Groundwater Recharge Ordinance. Moore also pointed to a Development of Regional Impact (DRI) report produced by the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission highlighting a passage that states mitigation and (waste) disposal plans had not been submitted and were still being developed.
A large factory’s bright lights would also negatively impact an observatory at Hard Labor Creek, according to Artz.
“They told me they won’t be able to see the skies,” she said.
Artz also maintains the JDA didn’t consider how Rivian might impact low-income homeowners in Walton County that live along 278.
“They will live with the construction and the lights,” she said. “They should have bought these people out.”
Artz also questioned the fire risk an automotive plant like Rivian could pose.
Artz’s group members have claimed online that Stanton Springs was never supposed to go north of Interstate 20, referring to the site’s previous Mixed Use Business District zoning.
But in May 2021, the Social Circle City Council granted the JDA’s request to rezone 514.41 acres on Highway 278 and Interstate 20 — Stanton Springs North — under the newly adopted Stanton Springs Business Park Tier 1 zoning designation. The council first approved an amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan and then amended the zoning ordinance to establish the “Stanton Springs Business Park” zoning designation.
