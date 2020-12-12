EATONTON, Ga. — Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents arrested police Chief Kent Lawrence on Friday morning.
Lawrence, 61, is charged with two counts of simple battery and one count of battery in connection with allegations he used excessive force against a handcuffed 58-year-old woman arrested Tuesday on a drunken driving charge.
Lawrence was taken to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI said.
The Oconee Radio Group reported Mayor John Reid suspended Lawrence with pay after the arrest, and that body camera footage of the incident exists.
