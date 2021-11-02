The Monroe City Council on Tuesday discussed a request to rezone the old Walton Plaza shopping center at 140 Blaine Street, possibly setting the stage for future mixed use development on the east side of town. The Council met for a committee work session and called council meeting.
“When we started redevelopment of our town, we always said we’re starting in the center and working our way outward,” Mayor John Howard told the Walton Tribune Monday afternoon.
The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9, to address rezoning the 8.84-acre property from a highway commercial district to a planned commercial district. The property borders the north side of E. Spring Street and the south and west sides of Hammond Drive, as well as the east side of Blaine Street. The Monroe Planning Commission held a public hearing on the request on Oct. 19.
The Monroe Police Department and Municipal Court relocated to the recently
renovated space inside the old Food Lion on Blaine Street over the summer.
City officials have proposed further redevelopment via a draft study and intend to improve the exterior of existing buildings and parking lot on the property.
The Blaine Station Master Plan recommends the site be developed as a walkable, mixed-use district with stand-alone retail, restaurants and other compatible commercial uses. The plan lays out guidelines for possible architectural and landscape design elements and features like attractive signage, landscape islands between parking spaces and well-marked pedestrian crosswalks. The master plan also calls for “placemaking” elements, such as rotating art pieces in public spaces.
Howard said city leaders have committed to revitalizing Monroe’s downtown and upgrading city parks, roads and other infrastructure like sewer lines.
“Now we’re going to revitalize that section of our city,” he said. “We’re moving in all four directions.”
Howard said several large churches, like 1025 Church on E. Spring Street, and numerous businesses are already located in east Monroe.
The proposed rezone would ensure the area is primed for a well-planned development, the mayor said.
Monroe purchased the shopping center property four years ago for $1.5 million, according to City Manager Logan Propes.
There are three main buildings on the city owned property: the old Food Lion consisting of roughly 30,000 square feet, an old department store consisting of around 15,000 square feet, and another larger section of old store frontage totaling about 45,000 square. Two years ago a newly-formed Urban Redevelopment Authority issued $3.6 million in bonds to build out the interior and rehabilitate the exterior of the old Food Lion.
If the City Council approves the rezone and master plan then the city can move ahead with an RFP through the Urban Redevelopment Authority, Propes said.
“It won’t be a quick process but we now have a thorough master plan so we want the best product possible for this East Spring Street area redevelopment,” he said.
The city manager said the city is re-roofing the old shopping center and giving it “a minor facelift” in an effort to attract interest in the project.
“Since about 2016 the council and staff have been talking about redevelopment of this property and that it could be a catalyst project to inject new life into this side of the city,” Propes said. “It’s ambitious but we can’t wait to see the outcome one day.”
