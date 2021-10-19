MONROE, Ga. — A Walton County jury took just a few hours to reject the state’s arguments and find a Monroe man innocent of the murder charges against him in a 2017 shooting death.
Kenslo Damonse Hester of Monroe was acquitted Friday in Walton County Superior Court. He was accused of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the death of 20-year-old Lewis Palmer Jones Outlaw Jr. near a home on Wheel House Lane on Aug. 21, 2017.
W. Henry Clerke IV, a Marietta attorney representing Hester, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Police had been called to a call of discharging firearms at about 11 that night and by the time they arrived, received another call of a man shot.
Attempts to revive Outlaw were unsuccessful.
Monroe police soon put out a notice they were searching for Hester, then 22.
Hester was arrested about a month after the shooting and charged with murder and with gang-related activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.