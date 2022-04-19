The City of Social Circle Public Works Department reported there was a minor sewage spill Monday afternoon.
The spill was caused by a grease blockage in a sewer main at 183 Cannon Drive. The city notified the public about the spill at 12:52 p.m., and the spill was cleared up by 4:45 p.m.
Public Works Director Robbie Groves said city workers used a jet machine to clear the blockage and applied a degreaser to the sewer main.
“Proper agencies (were) notified,” Groves said. “A sign was posted to the site of the spill. Lime was applied to the spill site and deodorizer was sprayed in the spill area.”
Groves verified that about 1,500 gallons had spilled.
