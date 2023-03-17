Police have arrested a person of interest in the death of Nathan Millard, 42, of Walton County.
After going missing on Feb. 22, while in Baton Rouge on business, Millard’s body was found wrapped in a rug and plastic in the early morning hours of March 6 in an empty lot not far from the location he was last seen.
Derrick Perkins, 45, was reportedly taken into custody on March 14 and charged with probation violation, criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
According to police documents, bank records showed Perkins made three purchases using Millard’s debit card at two different businesses.
An official cause of death has not yet been given as authorities in Baton Rouge have said they are awaiting results of a toxicology report.
The family of Millard, however, has requested the case be taken over by Louisiana State Police as they were not happy with the investigation so far.
The Baton Rouge Police Department had said in an earlier press conference that, at least at this time, the autopsy did not reveal signs of any obvious trauma.
