Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare has signed an agreement to buy four Georgia hospitals including Eastside Medical Center in Snellville.
Piedmont and HCA Healthcare intend to close the deal by the end of July.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Piedmont,” its president and CEO, Kevin Brown, said in a statement.
“HCA Healthcare has instilled a high standard of care into these facilities, and we are proud that they have trusted Piedmont to continue this legacy.”
In addition to Eastside, the deal includes Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside in Macon, and Cartersville Medical Center.
Piedmont Healthcare, a nonprofit organization founded by doctors more than a century ago, acquired Walton County’s hospital from a publicly traded company in 2018. Piedmont Walton since has boasted improved patient satisfaction scores and reduced employee turnover rates.
Eastside Medical Center is a 310-bed, two campus system. The North Campus has 229 beds with acute care services, including a 46-bed emergency department. The South Campus has a 61-bed inpatient psychiatric center, 20-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility and an 11-bed ED.
Eastside also operates an urgent care facility and a digital imaging center, both on Highway 81 in Loganville.
This would be the latest deal to shake up health care in the area east of Atlanta.
Piedmont took over management of the Covington hospital in 2015 and in short order purchased hospitals in Athens and Conyers, in addition to the purchase of the former Clearview Regional Medical Center in Monroe.
Northside Hospital acquired Gwinnett Medical Center last year in a long-awaited deal.
And Northeast Georgia Health System of Gainesville bought the Winder hospital from Quorum — the same company that owned Clearview — in 2016.
In announcing the purchase Monday, Piedmont said it would become a partner in a joint venture for 12 urgent and family care clinics.
“As a not-for-profit organization, we return our profits to the communities we serve by reinvesting in the care provided in those communities,” Brown, the Piedmont CEO, said.
“Health care is more than just hospitals. Ambulatory settings like primary care, urgent care and surgery centers are an important part of the care delivery network. Connecting all the pieces as well as having access to appropriate acute care when it is needed is key to creating a seamless experience for our patients.
“This is how we plan to invest in these communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.