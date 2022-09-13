GBI

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation work the scene of an officer involved shooting Monday at 973 GA Hwy 11.  Dennis McCullers, 63, of Monroe was shot and killed by Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

 Photo courtesy Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials called for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Monday. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured in this incident. The deceased man was later identified by the GBI as Dennis McCullers, 63, of Monroe.

Natalie Ammons, deputy director of public and governmental affairs, said in a press release that the preliminary information indicates that just before noon on Monday, Sept. 12, WCSO deputies responded to 1973 Hwy. 11 in Monroe for a second time after a neighbor called 911.

