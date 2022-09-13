Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials called for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Monday. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured in this incident. The deceased man was later identified by the GBI as Dennis McCullers, 63, of Monroe.
Natalie Ammons, deputy director of public and governmental affairs, said in a press release that the preliminary information indicates that just before noon on Monday, Sept. 12, WCSO deputies responded to 1973 Hwy. 11 in Monroe for a second time after a neighbor called 911.
The caller told 911 operators the man was acting violently and was holding a baseball bat and possibly a handgun.
“When deputies arrived at the address, they encountered McCullers, who was holding a handgun. WCSO deputies attempted to get McCullers to drop his weapon. McCullers then pointed the weapon at the deputies. The deputies fired at McCullers, striking him, and he died,” Ammons said.
The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on McCullers and an independent investigation into the incident. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
Monday’s incident was the 86th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.
Monroe Area High School and Monroe Elementary School were both on lockdown for a time after the shooting.
