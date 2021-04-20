LOGANVILLE — The Loganville Planning Committee discussed how to assist code enforcement in cleaning up the city during a called public hearing April 14. Although the hearing was heavily promoted on social media, only a handful of residents attended.
The hearing was held following an April 5 work session where leaders asked if the code enforcement officer could possibly write more citations for what they see as increasing violations related to trashy properties and cars parked on grass instead of gravel or asphalt.
City Council members then questioned Planning and Development Director Tim Prater on what could be done to make code enforcement a priority. Prater responded during the work session that he has one employee to cite violators and would need more staff to meet council’s expectations.
Planning Commission Chairman Janice Tribble told committee members during the hearing that a neighbor she’d had issues with had apologized for the junk in his yard and promised to clean it up, after The Tribune had reported on the work session in early April. Tribble remarked that if those residents who habitually violated code had a smidge more pressure put on them to comply, they would.
During last week’s hearing, committee members discussed whether the city could afford to hire another code enforcement officer. The committee decided it would recommend to the full council against hiring an additional officer. The total estimated $100,000 cost (salary, benefits and vehicle) would be prohibitive, city officials decided. They reasoned that budgeting for capital improvements including the purchase of vehicles and equipment for public safety was a greater public need.
The city’s code enforcement officer has written 178 citations since Jan. 1, Prater told committee members.
Planning and Development Committee Chair Lisa Newberry said she recently rode along with code enforcement, to better understand the challenges of the job. Newberry said they visited businesses on the Harrison Road side of town during the ride-along. These businesses had allegedly not paid their business licenses and were being notified of their violations.
Prater explained that each year after April 1 code enforcement receives from the occupational tax clerk a list of businesses that have not paid their annual fees. These business owners are given 10 days to pay for the license once they have received notification. They get a court date if they do not comply, but most do pay prior to going to court, Prater said.
Newberry commented the code enforcement officer had a lot of forms to fill out and notes to write by hand. She asked if there was a way to help expedite that paperwork process.
City manager Danny Roberts said he would have the IT department look into providing the code enforcement officer a mobile thermal printer, similar to ones used by police officers. Roberts told the committee that the city would soon be getting new software and could eventually integrate code enforcement data into the system.
Committee members also asked about the code enforcement officer’s caseload, particularly those cases that do go to court to be resolved. Prater said the courts are currently experiencing a backlog of about 5 months due to the pandemic. He added that in some cases it takes weeks to contact property owners that live out-of-state as certified letters must be sent to violators.
Prater also commented that some people who are cited react badly. The planning and development director said he has feared for his code enforcement officer’s safety. The officer now wears a bulletproof vest and carries a radio. He does not carry a weapon.
“When you walk up to knock on that door you don’t know what’s on the other side,” Prater said.
The committee also discussed educating the public about code enforcement and zoning issues, so residents could better understand what the city can and cannot do under the law.
“We want to be transparent,” Newberry said.
Roberts suggested that he and Prater could conduct an informational presentation on planning and zoning for residents to attend in person and record it for online viewing.
