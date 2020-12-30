Kevin Little decided last year not to seek a sixth term as chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners. He served out the final year of his term and leaves office Thursday.
The race to succeed him never materialized. David G. Thompson, a fierce critic of Little’s management of county government, announced his candidacy in 2018 and drew no opposition.
Little was the director of traffic services for the county when he ran for chairman in 2000. The county experienced rapid growth during the next 20 years, from a population of about 61,000 to an estimated 95,000 or so in 2020.
Thompson will serve with the same Board of Commissioners that Little had the past few years. The commissioners on the 2020 ballot were reelected. Timmy Shelnutt and Kirklyn Dixon survived primary challenges, and Dixon and Mark Banks won in the general election to hold their seats.
Little will stay in government work after leaving his post, starting Friday as the interim manager of the Barrow County government.
Where he won’t stay is his family’s longtime home on Good Hope Road. The property will be needed when the state Route 81 connector, also known as the Monroe truck route, is built.
The home was built in 1920 and Little said his father and grandfather bought the land in 1946. It’s surrounded by family-owned farmland.
In a speech to the Walton County Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 9, Little said there had been rumors related to the home and his decision to step aside.
“I had no idea, no idea that I would lose my house,” Little said. “Anybody that tells you one reason I was leaving is because I knew that I was going to get a big payday straight from Georgia DOT (Department of Transportation): You heard it straight from me. I did not know.”
Also stepping aside is County Clerk Leta P. Talbird, whom Thompson said plans to retire effective Thursday.
Thompson plans to be in the office Monday, as will Rhonda Hawk, who’s served as purchasing manager and the assistant county clerk. She’ll hold the position in an interim role.
