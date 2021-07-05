MONROE, Ga. — State troopers said a man who crashed into a power pole, cutting service on Saturday night, has been charged with drunken driving.
Christopher J. Young, 27, of Monroe, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane, Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Cal Barton said.
Young was driving a Ford F-250 east on Snows Mill Road when the truck traveled off the south shoulder and overcorrected.
The truck began to rotate counterclockwise, traveled across the roadway and off the north shoulder, hitting an embankment and power pole.
The collision cut power to about 1,900 customer-owners of Walton Electric Membership Corp. in the Monroe and Good Hope areas.
Barton said the crash happened just before 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
Sixteen people had died on Georgia roadways during the long July 4 holiday weekend as of 8:45 a.m. Monday, the state Department of Public Safety said.
Madison-based troopers responded to one crash with a fatality overnight but details were not immediately available. A crash at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday blocked all lanes of travel on Interstate 20 in the Newborn area for several hours.
