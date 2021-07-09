Monroe city leaders offered a mixed response to a proposal from county officials that Walton County’s future jail could be built on East Church Street.
Earlier this week the Walton County Board of Commissioners approved a real estate purchase and donation agreement with East Church Street Investment Property LLC.
Commission Chairman David Thompson suggested the county consider building a public safety complex on the land. The property is at 1125 E. Church St. and backs up to the Walton County Government Building at 303 S. Hammond Drive. The lot is vacant.
“Monroe is the county seat; the county municipal complex is within the city limits of Monroe,” Mayor John Howard said. “It only makes good economic sense to house the county jail in as close a proximity as possible to the county complex.”
Howard said there are other locations in Monroe that would work as a location for a new jail, but placing the facility near the courts seems to be the best option.
“Our county jail has been at or over capacity for years,” the mayor said. “That problem has only been exacerbated by COVID-19 shutting down the courts, thus backing up trials. Our shared concern has been the expectation that, at any time, the federal government would come in and order us to build a new jail.”
Howard said Thompson has a plan to make the recommended site a “true public safety complex.”
“As the residents in that area have expressed their concerns, I am sympathetic; however, I am more concerned with criminals walking our streets,” the mayor said. “At this new complex, prisoners will not be released due to an inability to house them, federal mandates can be addressed, and we can also address the medical and safety needs of the inmates.”
Council members David Dickinson and Larry Bradley, who represent districts 8 and 4 respectively, agree a new jail is needed but they have concerns about locating such a facility in an area where new subdivisions are being built.
“I fully support building a new jail complex as ours is outdated and undersized,” Dickinson said. “However, I do not support locating it on the tract bordering Church and Hammond. This is a primarily residential area which is adjacent to a school, a church and three new subdivisions. This is within my district (8) and based on what I have heard so far, my constituents are opposed to this location.”
Bradley agreed a new jail is sorely needed, and commended Thompson for moving forward with the project but said he isn’t sold on the proposed location.
“I share the concerns of many of the residents and property owners in the Church Street corridor as to whether this residential neighborhood is the most appropriate location,” he said. “To the best of my knowledge, neither elected officials nor staff from the City of Monroe were included in any conversations about a potential location for the new jail; therefore, I am not aware of what locations were considered and the pro’s and con’s of the various locations considered. I hope there will be an opportunity for residents of this area to share their concerns with county officials so that the outcome of this can be a win-win for all.”
County officials have discussed building a new jail for several years. The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax passed in 2006 included an expansion, but by 2009 county commissioners were talking about another expansion or even building a new jail. Sheriff Joe Chapman, who’s been in office since 2005, has complained the design of the current facility is inadequate for jailer and inmate safety.
A new jail was the centerpiece of the 2011 SPLOST, but the project was never built. The money was collected and is sitting in county coffers, collecting interest.
