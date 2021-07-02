Being a cop or deputy is not for the faint of heart. Police say they are often vilified today and the challenges of their profession misunderstood.
It is therefore no surprise that fewer men and women have the heart to protect and serve, leaving law enforcement agencies struggling to recruit.
Public opinion a culprit
“I’ve never seen it like this in my 34-year career,” Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman told The Tribune last week. “The Democrats and the media have caused all this.”
Chapman said a constant barrage of misinformation and calls to defund the police in U.S. cities like Portland have created a hostile atmosphere for law enforcement.
“Police putting their lives on the line is not the hard part,” he said. “It’s the abuse from the 1% of the public and the media. What they can’t handle is not having the support of the people that they serve.
“Our community is not that way,” Chapman said. “Never has been. But if you turn on the TV and that’s all you see, you think everywhere is like that.”
Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts said attitudes toward policing are the worst he’s experienced in his 24-year career. He is concerned that officers who use force when defending themselves while in the line of duty can be “accused and charged based on public opinion instead of law.”
Watts said police officers are human beings and make mistakes.
“Instead of disciplining the officer and understanding that they make mistakes and may need to undergo more training, it has recently resulted in immediate termination and or prosecution,” he said. “We need to remember that we have a thing called ‘due process’ in this country. We need to allow agencies the opportunity for a proper investigation into the facts before making a rash decision because of public opinion.”
Watts describes a career in law enforcement as “a calling.”
“You have to have a desire or a passion to make a difference,” he said. “Those that get into this profession for any reason other than that will not stay long.”
Watts said the MPD provides its officers the most “up to date training available.”
“This agency went to body worn cameras way before the Ferguson incident took place,” the chief said. “I am all for the body worn cameras and they have helped to bring transparency on our officers’ actions on numerous occasions.”
Loganville assistant police Chief Dick Lowry said opinions voiced by family and friends also dissuade individuals from seeking a career in law enforcement.
“I think as a profession we have to be more open and transparent in our operations,” Lowry said. “And I think nationwide we are seeing those changes take place, albeit perhaps slowly, and it is likely the results of those efforts may be yet some time coming.”
Pay, skills, stress pose challenges
Lowry said there are qualified and capable candidates who would make good officers, but America’s societal emphasis on acquiring material wealth adversely impacts law enforcement hiring.
“My personal belief is that as a nation, we simply don’t produce the same numbers of people that believe in things bigger than themselves anymore,” Lowry said. “We see a significant lack of folks willing to do the hard things for often little reward, simply because it’s the right and noble thing to do.”
“Officers can see that a forklift driver at Walmart Distribution Center is making more money than they are with no where near the risk to their life,” Watts said.
Chapman said the WCSO is short staffed despite competitive pay.
“At last count I’m 12 deputies short on patrol, and 12-14 short in the jail,” he said. “In Walton County we pay better. We’re even compatible with Gwinnett County.”
A starting salary for a detention officer is $16.43 an hour. A deputy sheriff earns a starting salary of $19.05 an hour, and a senior deputy gets $20.01 hourly to start.
“Like most other agencies, we are finding that the available pool of applicants for us to draw from has dwindled significantly over the last few years,” Lowry said. “As an example, when I came to Loganville in 2006, we might receive 75-150 applications for a single police officer opening in a month. Today, we don’t receive that many applications in a year. There are many, many reasons that any of us could give for this, but the long and the short of it is more agencies are vying for fewer recruits and it does not appear this trend is shifting in our favor, at least for now.”
Chapman said a lot of young people seem to lack communication skills, and therefore would not be a good fit for law enforcement.
“That’s a skill you have to have with the public,” the sheriff said.
Chapman said some of his deputies start out as detention officers at the jail.
“A jailor supervising 60 inmates has to have communication skills,” he said.
Assigning entry-level WCSO employees to the jail can help “weed out” who is best suited to pursue certification and become a deputy, the sheriff said.
“If they’re not cut out for this type of work they tend to quit from the jail before they work with the public,” Chapman said.
Watts said police officers, like military service members, sometimes witness traumatic events and the stress can wear on them physically, mentally and emotionally. He advocates for better pay and benefits to retain experienced officers, and to aid in recruiting “higher caliber” candidates. The chief also recommends that an officer’s length of service be limited to 20 years.
“We have got to do more to take care of our men and women that serve our communities in public safety,” he said. “The worst thing you can say to a veteran or a public safety employee is: ‘You signed up for this,’ or, ‘You knew what you were getting into when you took the job.’ I am personally grateful that we still have men and women willing to put on the badge and defend those that cannot defend themselves.”
Seeking candidates for the badge
The WCSO and city police departments use multiple recruiting tactics.
Watts said the MPD recently posted a recruiting video to spotlight the organization, show what they do and how they take care of one another “as a family.”
“The leader of an organization has to be connected with its employees and show them the respect and care that they deserve,” the chief said. “I have always said, ‘It’s the little things that matter.’ It doesn’t take much to spend time or to make a phone call letting the officers know that you care about them or appreciate the job they do. This is something you cannot fake. People know if you are sincere or not in your actions and actions speak louder than words.”
The MPD’s training staff also contacts surrounding colleges that teach criminal justice to discuss setting up recruiting stations, according to Watts.
“We do the usual things,” Chapman said. “We go out to job fairs and that sort of stuff.”
The WCSO also targets military veterans when recruiting, the sheriff said.
“We love those people,” Chapman, a Marine and Georgia Army National Guard veteran, said. “For the most part they’re already disciplined and understand the situation more than the average person.”
The WCSO contacts Fort Benning and other military installations to advertise job vacancies.
“To ensure we are hiring only the most qualified candidates, we conduct a very thorough and in depth background investigation that includes multiple interviews, psychological testing, polygraph testing, physical examinations and drug screens among other steps,” Lowry said.
The LPD advertises job vacancies through the Georgia Municipal Association, on social media and by having current officers network with their counterparts in other jurisdictions, according to Lowry.
“We also advertise the positions with the state police academies as they have cadets who sponsor themselves through the training and are looking for an agency with which to start their careers,” he said.
The LPD, like the WCSO, also actively recruits military veterans.
The city police departments and sheriff’s office are currently hiring.
The LPD is hiring patrol officers. The MPD has openings for a patrol officer and a crime scene investigator/evidence custodian.
The WCSO needs a patrol deputy, a jailor, a senior patrol deputy and deputy specializing in youth investigations.
