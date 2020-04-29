Christian Walls Christian Aaron Sebastian Walls, 28, was arrested March 17, 2020, by the Gwinnett County (Ga.) Sheriff’s Office on charges of insurance fraud …

ATLANTA — Two people face insurance fraud and forgery charges as part of what state investigators say was a scheme to fake claims of food allergy illnesses at Georgia restaurants.

Mikala Flonnoy, 28, and 27-year-old Alicia Nelson were arrested in Cobb County last week, the state insurance and fire safety commissioner’s office said Wednesday.

An investigation into two people expanded into what the state said was a ring of people allegedly using the guise of a food allergy complaint at restaurants in six north Georgia counties to defraud medical insurance companies.

The people would say they ordered chicken dishes but found shrimp in their food, leading to an allergic reaction. They’d then file false claims and submit false medical records and billing statements to obtain money from insurance companies for treatment they didn’t seek.

The records and bills allegedly were faked to reflect the names and dates of birth of the suspects.

“Altogether the suspects in this ring were paid nearly $25,000 for these alleged false claims,” acting Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said.

Eight warrants were obtained in Clayton, Cobb, Gwinnett and Spalding counties on March 9, and one each was obtained March 11 in Banks and Clarke counties.

Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.