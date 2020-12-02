SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Transportation and federal dollars top the agenda for this week’s City Council meeting.
The council meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 138 E. Hightower Trail.
Mayor David Keener and the council also will discuss the city’s housing strategy and discuss vacating an unused portion of Boxwood Drive, along with the appropriation of funds from the Community Development Block Grant.
During a Nov. 17 meeting, the council voted unanimously to rezone land on Willow Drive and at 750 Fairplay Drive to RMD. The measure was defeated on a 4-0 vote.
The council voted 4-0 to amend the city’s subdivision ordinance to provide for mandatory access points for new subdivisions.
Council members also authorized a $145,251 contract to Hofstadter & Associates for engineering services as part of the CDBG sewerage improvement project in the Mill Village.
The council voted to change the name of a portion of Maple Drive to Gardenia Lane.
The question of not allowing parking on one side of Laurel Lane and Richmond Drive was postponed to the Dec. 15 meeting.
