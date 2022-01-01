ATLANTA — The Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport will get nearly $160,000 to fund upgrades.
Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock announced more than $123 million in federal cash for 90 Georgia airports, including the one in Monroe. The money comes from infrastructure grants out of a federal spending passed in November and signed by President Joe Biden.
The money will go to projects that improve infrastructure, increase safety and expand capacity.
“I am proud the positive impacts of the new bipartisan infrastructure law are already starting to flow to Georgia to help keep our airports and aviation industry strong,” Warnock, D-Ga., said.
Ossoff, D-Ga., pledged to “continue working to upgrade facilities at Georgia’s airports to improve efficiency, safety and the passenger experience.”
City Administrator Logan Propes said it wasn’t immediately clear where the $159,000 grant for the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport will go.
The airports in Covington and Winder also stand to get $159,000 grants.
The largest grant goes to one of the busiest airports in the world, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, at more than $92.5 million.
