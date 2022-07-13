It was back to business as usual for the City of Walnut Grove on Monday morning.
Walnut Grove mayor Mark Moore said he decided to close city hall last Thursday and Friday after he and another city employee were on quaratine due to COVID-19. Since the city’s deputy clerk was on vacation, the mayor decided to keep city hall closed for those two days.
All incoming calls were forwarded and answered, Moore said.
“We did not stop production,” the mayor said. “Our workers were still out getting done what needed to be done.”
Moore said he was past a self-imposed 10-day quarantine noting the state was only required five days.
“All of our staff has been vaccinated so we felt we were safe,” Moore said. “We decided to use extra precaution to keep everyone safe and closed city hall for a couple of days. We are back to our normal routine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.