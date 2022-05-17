In a 5 to 3 vote, the Monroe City Council adopted a district map during a regular meeting on May 10 that will shape city council members’ districts for the next decade.
Map versions were ranked according to the percent of deviation in each district’s population based on the 2020 Census.
Councilman David Dickinson made the motion to go with version No. 1 out of eight possible draft maps. Dickinson commented that this version had minimal deviation in regards to population numbers and in his opinion served the purpose of the voting rights act, which is to prevent voter discrimination.
Councilwoman Lee Malcom seconded the motion. Vice mayor Larry Bradley and Councilmen Nathan Little and Tyler Gregory – who joined the meeting by phone due to illness – voted in favor.
Council members Norman Garrett, Myoshia Crawford and Charles Boyce, IV, voted against the map version.
Garrett had attempted to make a motion for version No. 8, after Dickinson’s motion was up for discussion. Mayor John Howard then informed him that he could not make a motion when one was already on the floor.
“It (map version one) was statistically the second ‘cleanest’ map in terms of population deviation but wasn’t as radical in terms of geographic boundaries as the cleanest map, being map option No. 3,” said Logan Propes, city manager.
Map version No. 1 had a 3.22% variation, deviating 1.27% from the largest district and -1.95% from the smallest.
Jon McBrayer, a GIS planner with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, facilitated a districting map workshop for councilmembers in January. McBrayer presented five draft maps at the workshop, and the NEGRC later sent over three additional maps for council members to review.
“The goal of redistricting is to redraw the voting districts in a fair and equitable manner, and keep population counts equal so that all citizens have equal representation,” McBrayer then told the council.
The city is divided into eight districts, with districts 7 and 8 as super districts. Little and Dickinson represent the two super districts.
Some of the initial draft maps made districts more compact in order not to break neighborhoods apart, and another attempted to give each council member a geographical stake in the city’s downtown core.
The reapportioned population in each district cannot have more than than a 10% variance over the smallest district, McBrayer said. Along with the maps, McBrayer showed graphs to compare the Census’s population totals of each district with the proposed population totals for each version of the draft maps.
Propes told council members in January that reapportionment must rely on population figures as recorded in the 2020 Census, and not include any anticipated population increases from future residential growth. The adopted map apportions each regular district’s population as close to 2,500 voters as possible.
The new redistricting map will be applicable in the 2023 election cycle, Propes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.