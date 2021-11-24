Area residents will have more places to shop and dine at Christmas time next year.
Monroe Mayor John Howard confirmed in an online post that the new 48,010-square-foot Publix grocery store inside the Monroe Pavilion is still on track for a January 2022 opening. Publix already operates one store in Walton County, in the Loganville Town Centre development at 4325 Atlanta Highway.
The Pavilion, a 350,000-square-foot retail development, is located on a 100-acre tract off Charlotte Rowell Boulevard near the Highway 78 westbound ramp.
“All city infrastructure is ready for the Pavilion or is being finished up now,” said Logan Propes, Monroe city administrator. “There will be two traffic signals on either end of the retail boulevard at Highway 11 and Charlotte Rowell Boulevard respectively. There is some final platting yet to be completed but we are close to finishing that.”
Propes said the remainder of construction and infrastructure on the project is the responsibility of developer MAB American Management to complete ahead of store openings.
John Argo, president of MAB American Management, told community leaders in May that all the stores in the Pavilion should be open by the last week of April 2022.
MAB American Retail Partners LLC is a U.S.-based affiliate of MAB Corp., a privately owned property development company and fund manager that has completed more than $2 billion in projects, including retail, office, multifamily and industrial uses, in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.
Argo told The Walton Tribune that numerous factors attracted MAB to Monroe and Walton County. He said the site’s visibility and access, along with the community’s continuing growth upwards from 100,000 residents, and a gap in national, quality retailers made Monroe a prime candidate for development.
Other retailers that are setting up shop at the Pavilion include Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Rack Room Shoes, Planet Fitness, Petsense and Five Below. Joint Chiropractor, Planet Smoothie and Huey Magoo’s chicken restaurant were previously confirmed as future tenants. Hibbett Sports was also listed as one of the Pavilion’s retailers.
Walton County Development Authority executive director Shane Short previously credited local real estate developer Lee Rowell, and his family, for the major role they played in the Pavilion project.
The city and MAB entered into a memorandum of understanding over three years ago. Monroe then committed to $1,381,000 for water and sewer infrastructure and $230,000 for a traffic signal on Charlotte Rowell and the entrance to the development, as well as $50,000 in waived code fees.
