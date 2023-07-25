“Generous “ Warren Hastings, first governor-general of India under British rule and a noted charitable giver in England’s Freemason society, never set foot in America.
Yet his namesake institution, the Generous Warren Lodge No. 20 in Monroe, has stood strong on American soil, right in the middle of Georgia, for two centuries, carrying his name into the future and creating its own legacy as one of the most venerable institutions in Walton County.
The Generous Warren Lodge, which stands today near the corner of Highland Avenue and Spring Street, standing at the edge of the hill overlooking Monroe’s long commercial district as it has for decades, was chartered in 1823, only the 20th lodge in the state.
Every Masonic Lodge in Georgia is numbered acccording to the order it was chartered in the state — the Grand Lodge in Savannah being the first in Georgia — and the Monroe Lodge members take pride in their astonishlingly low number to this day.
The Lodge was named after Hastings, who had died a few years earlier in 1818, in honor of the former Mason’s long dedication and giving to Masonic causes and the Generous Warren Lodge No. 20 has kept his legacy alive ever since.
Since it opened, the Lodge has seen a great deal of changes and transformations. Over the two centuries it has stood in Monroe, the Lodge members have helped the local community in large ways and small, doing charitable work in the community, helping out those in need, holding its annual downtown car show in Monroe and much more.
In the 1950s, the Lodge bought the building at its current location from the American Legion, only to see it burn down in 1966, taking with it the original charter document. The only surviving artifacts from the fire, which are housed in the current Lodge to this day, were the Lodge Bible, charred around the edges but amazingly still readable to this day, and the Lodge’s gavel, chipped and burned but still on display.
The Lodge rebuilt, had its charter re-issued and has stood in the same building it uses now ever since.
Now, 200 years after the Lodge first opened its doors, the Monroe Masons are ready to celebrate the milestone with a major celebration at the Lodge next month.
On Aug. 5, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Lodge, the Monroe Masons will hold a formal celebration of their 200th birthday this year, beginning with lunch and then a ceremony in which they will rededicate the Lodge cornerstone with help from guests from the state Masonic headquarters from Savannah’s Grand Lodge.
Kevin McCullers, past master and current secretary for the Monroe Lodge, said the event is the capstone on two centuries of work and brotherhood in Monroe.
“It’s been great to be able to serve this community for the past 200 years and we plan to continue to do this for another 200,” McCullers said.
Eric Hegwood, Worshipful Master this year for the Monroe Lodge, said the Lodge has lasted over the years due to the work of its members and the brotherhood they share.
“There’s only so much you can do as an individual,” Hegwood said. “But you can do so much more together. Yout get 20 to 30 men together, that’s a huge difference. If you have a knack for giving, this is the place for you.”
Hegwood said the bicentennial celebration is open to anyone who wishes to attend and they’re happy to have the public come out to commemorate their big day.
“The actual 200th birthday isn’t until December, when we originally signed the charter, but we wanted to mark the year with a big celebration now,” Hegwood said. “We hope anyone interested comes out to have a great time.”
To attend, the Masons ask you RSVP by contacting McCullers at 770-616-1524 or email kevinmcculler@ gmail.com. A correct headcount is needed to ensure there’s enought food and drinks for all.
