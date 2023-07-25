Mason

Eric Hegwood, Worshipful Master for the Generous Warren Masonic Lodge No. 20 in Monroe, stands with the lodge’s charter, which was originally drafted in 1822, making the local lodge one of the oldest Masonic lodges in the state. The Lodge will celebrate its bicentennial on Aug. 5 with lunch and a formal presentation by state Masonic officials to mark 200 years of serving Monroe and the surrounding community. 

 Stephen Milligan | The Tribune

“Generous “ Warren Hastings, first governor-general of India under British rule and a noted charitable giver in England’s Freemason society, never set foot in America.

Yet his namesake institution, the Generous Warren Lodge No. 20 in Monroe, has stood strong on American soil, right in the middle of Georgia, for two centuries, carrying his name into the future and creating its own legacy as one of the most venerable institutions in Walton County.

