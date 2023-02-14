Diane Turner, the District 3 member of the Walton County Board of Education, resigned this month from the board due to prolonged illness.
Turner is currently battling a chronic condition and chose to resign as she will be missing meetings and unable to fulfill all her board duties consistently in the coming months.
Turner served 10 years on the board, elected to the board in 2012 after a career in education with the Walton County School District before that, and her fellow board member said she would be missed.
“I’m really going to miss her,” Coleman Landers, chairman of the WCBOE, said. “As a board member, she brought a joy that cannot be matched along with a number of years with the system.”
Board member John Jessup agreed.
“We appreciate everything she’s done for Walton County schools,” Jessup said.
Nathan Franklin, WCSD superintendent, said Turner’s enthusiasm and commitment would be greatly missed and said the district would have a more formal farewell for her time on the board in the weeks ahead.
“We’re so thankful for her long-time service,” Franklin said.
Turner was midway through her current term and therefore the district is not required to hold a special election but instead will appoint a member to finish out Turner’s term before the next general election for her seat in 2024. The board will be taking applications for prospective members in the days ahead.
