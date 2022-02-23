MONROE, Ga. — The man whose arrest led to a school lockdown this week faces multiple felony charges.
Walton County sheriff’s deputies chased a vehicle Tuesday morning on state Route 138 south of Monroe. The pursuit ended on Ammons Bridge Road.
Devante Kiero Berry, 29, of 790 Burkland Drive, Athens, was arrested and charged with five felony counts.
His charges include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, criminal interference with government property, aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Berry was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Ammons Bridge Road and Alcovy Street and booked into the county jail shortly before 8 p.m.
He remained in the jail Wednesday afternoon with bail set at $38,000.
George Walton Academy went on a “soft lockdown” during the incident at the recommendation of the school resource officer, a representative of the school said.
