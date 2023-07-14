Jason Conner

At a recent meeting, the Walton County Board of Education unanimously approved the assistant principal recommendation of Jason Conner at Monroe Area High School. 

 “On behalf of the Monroe Area High School family, I am proud and honored to welcome Mr. Jason Conner as our new assistant principal,” said Principal Bryan Hicks. “Mr. Conner is entering his 19th year in education and has been on staff at Monroe Area High School since 2017. He most recently served as our technology integration specialist and previously served as a social studies teacher and as the offensive coordinator for the Hurricane football program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.