At a recent meeting, the Walton County Board of Education unanimously approved the assistant principal recommendation of Jason Conner at Monroe Area High School.
“On behalf of the Monroe Area High School family, I am proud and honored to welcome Mr. Jason Conner as our new assistant principal,” said Principal Bryan Hicks. “Mr. Conner is entering his 19th year in education and has been on staff at Monroe Area High School since 2017. He most recently served as our technology integration specialist and previously served as a social studies teacher and as the offensive coordinator for the Hurricane football program.
I am confident that Mr. Conner will continue to be an asset to the school and community in his new role.”
Beginning his teaching career in 2005, Conner taught social studies and economics for over 16 years before being named the technology integration specialist at Monroe Area High School in 2021.
In addition to his teaching career, Conner has served as a head football coach and offensive coordinator. Conner holds a bachelor’s degree in social studies education from the University of Georgia, a master's degree from Walden University and a specialist degree from Kennesaw State University.
“I am honored to be named assistant principal at Monroe Area High School,” said Conner. “This community has welcomed me with open arms in the seven years I have served in the school and on the football field. I bleed purple and white. I am excited about the future of Monroe Area High School and look forward to serving the students, teachers, parents and the community as an administrator.”
Prior to Board approval, assistant principals at in the Walton District are selected by hiring committees at the school level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.