MONROE, Ga. — Former state Rep. Vernon Jones is leaving his bid for governor and will run to represent Walton County in Congress.
He’s touting his past support of former President Donald Trump in a decision that upends the race to follow Rep. Jody Hice.
Jones, a former Democrat who served as the CEO of the DeKalb County government, had launched a challenge to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. It is always a long shot to take down an incumbent in a primary and the challenge got even steeper when former Sen. David Perdue got in the race with Trump’s backing.
“After much prayer and consideration, I have decided that I can best serve the people of Georgia in the Congress of the United States,” Jones said in a statement Monday afternoon. “I believe that strong conservative voices need to be heard as we lead America into the future.”
Jones endorsed Perdue for governor.
The former senator called Jones “a conservative patriot who cares deeply about Georgia.”
“We need his voice and we need him in the fight,” Perdue said. “I’m proud to have his support of our Trump-endorsed campaign.”
Although polling showed Jones a distant third behind Kemp and Perdue, his support was enough to potentially spark a runoff, four weeks after what is sure to be a long, expensive and brutal campaign before the May 24 GOP primary.
“The Republican primary is now a two-candidate race of David Perdue and Brian Kemp, whose nasty fight will do nothing to help our state,” Lauren Groh-Wargo, the campaign manager for Democrat Stacey Abrams, said.
“As Kemp and Perdue fight each other, Stacey Abrams will be fighting for Georgia.”
Kandiss Taylor, a south Georgia educator, is also running for the Republican nomination.
Jones had spoken for Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention and at a Trump rally in Macon a month before the election, and Jones switched parties after the general election.
Trump carried Georgia in 2016 but narrowly lost the state in 2020, a fact that has stuck in the former president’s craw. He’s endorsed a slate of candidates including Perdue for governor, state Sen. Burt Jones of Jackson for lieutenant governor and Hice for secretary of state.
