MONROE, Ga. — With less than a week before Judge Samuel D. Ozburn retires, Gov. Brian Kemp has yet to choose a successor.
Ozburn planned to retire at year’s end, when his term expires. But early this year, he decided he’d advance that to the end of April. The judge, who’s served since 1996, notified Kemp of his plans, and in the process roiled the local judicial races.
District Attorney Layla Zon was the only announced candidate for the seat, but the law meant a gubernatorial appointment would give the next judge time to get settled into the job before facing voters.
The Judicial Nominating Commission was given the names of about a dozen local attorneys to consider, and through those lawyers backing out or the JNC’s own whittling, got the list down to two finalists for Kemp’s consideration: Zon and Loganville attorney Lori B. Duff.
Duff serves as the judge of Loganville Municipal Court. She was a finalist the last time there was an appointment by a governor in the circuit, when the fifth judgeship was created.
That went to then-District Attorney Ken Wynne, with the belief the seat would go to a Newton County resident because of that county’s larger population.
Chief Judge John Ott, who is unopposed in his reelection bid, said he would be satisfied working with either Duff or Zon.
“I think they’re both great,” he said this week. “I think we have good attorneys in this circuit, and what you always want out of a judge is someone who’s going to be fair or work hard. Both of those meet that criteria.
“They’re both easy to get along with. They’d integrate seamlessly with the bench.”
Ozburn said no one from the governor’s office has asked him for input, and he wouldn’t offer it even if they did.
“It’s down to two, and they’re both real good attorneys,” he said. “They’re good attorneys, they have great integrity and skill. Working with them, handing the torch to whoever my successor is — I think they’re two very qualified people. We’ll just see what he does.”
Representatives of Kemp’s office did not comment about the appointment.