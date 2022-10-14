Advance voting is set to begin Monday in Walton County and across the state as the eyes of the country once again focus on Georgia.
There are some changes in early voting locations in Walton County for the 2022 General Election.
Advance voting will no longer be held at Nowell Recreation Center in Monroe. The locations for in-person, early voting will be:
• Felker Community Center, 725 South Felker Avenue in Monroe
•Meridian Park, 105 Generation Blvd, in Loganville
•South Walton Community Room, 573 Fairplay Road in Social Circle.
Advance voting begins Monday, Oct. 17 and continues through Friday, Nov. 4. Saturday voting will be available at these locations on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.
Voting hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Voters can also cast their ballots at their assigned precints on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Oct. 28 is the last day to request an absentee ballot. The General Election is full of statewide contests as well as a few local ones with direct ties to Walton County.
