The Monroe City Council voted to accept the recommended millage rate of 7.404 mills for 2021 during a combined work session and regular meeting on Tuesday. This rate is 0.184 mills less than the 2020 millage rate.
The 7.404 millage rate is considered a rollback rate. Still, the rate will give the city an expected 10.06% increase in revenue due to new growth in the digest, explained Finance Director Beth Thompson. The projected increase translates to $345,609 more than what came in during 2020 at 100% collections. Property taxes will be collected by the Walton County tax commissioner’s office.
The City Council also voted to approve a rezoning request for undeveloped land fronting U.S. 78 and Aycock Avenue. The applicant, Jack’s Creek Landing LLC, asked the city to rezone a 26.64-acre property from an industrial district to a planned commercial district.
Council members also approved a preliminary plat with conditions for a planned residential development at 302 Michael Etchison Road.
According to city staff, the 197.201-acre property was proposed for development five years ago and is now ready for construction. Reliant Homes, the builder, plans to build 105 homes in the future Rivers Edge subdivision.
In other city business, council members approved a $1.8 million bid submitted by The Dickerson Group for an extensive storm water project. The city’s project, primarily funded through a Community Development Block Grant, will improve drainage, curbs, ditching, and paving for neighborhoods located on Mobley Circle, Felker, East Washington, Colquitt, Hubbard, and Cherokee, according to Assistant City Manager Chris Bailey.
The council also approved buying two remote payment kiosks for customers to more easily make utility payments. The total cost is $66,551.20. The kiosks will be bought from AdComp Systems Group. Funding to pay for the kiosks will come from American Rescue Plan monies since the machines provide customers no contact service, according to Thompson.
The kiosks will operate like an ATM. Customers can pay cash, check or credit card at the kiosks, and payments would be made in “real time” to their utility accounts.
“The customer will get a receipt for their payment and can check their balance,” Thompson said. Cameras will be installed outside the machine and inside the safe portion of the machines to protect both customers and the city, she said.
One payment kiosk machine will replace the current drop box at City Hall in the drive-thru. A second kiosk machine will be installed outside at the new Police Department and Municipal Court building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.