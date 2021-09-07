The Social Circle City Council failed Tuesday to register a show of support for Monroe in trying to keep a new county jail out of a residential neighborhood.
The council met Tuesday morning to consider a resolution “in opposition of construction and funding of a proposed new jail for Walton County,” but it failed for lack of a second.
The council agreed during a work session Thursday to hold a called meeting to vote on a resolution similar to the one Monroe adopted in late July.
Monroe’s resolution formally objected to the initial proposed jail site on East Church Street, which the county backed off from.
Monroe officials also affirmed they would work with Walton County leaders and Sheriff Joe Chapman in finding what they consider a more appropriate location.
Social Circle Mayor David Keener said he had recently spoken with Monroe Mayor John Howard on the issue. Councilman Steve Shelton said he had also spoken with citizens concerned about the estimated cost of building a new jail and the burden it could place on taxpayers. Shelton said he believes the actual cost of building a jail would be higher than what is being anticipated.
