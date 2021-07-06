Consulting firm KB Advisory Group recently produced a housing market study for Social Circle. City leaders hope to determine the types of housing needed now and in the future.
Last week the City Council directed city staff to post the analysis online for citizens to view. The final report is based on population data, changing demographics and real estate trends. The study also examined Social Circle residents’ household incomes and workers’ commuting patterns.
The report finds that one-quarter of city residents earn less than $35,000 a year, and one in three households earn more than $100,000 a year.
The study shows that more than 1,800 people who live outside the city commute into Social Circle daily. And more than one-third of city residents commute elsewhere to work. About 34% of the city’s residents commute within Walton or Newton County, and about 15% commute to Atlanta to work.
Commuting times are also listed in the report: about 36% of Social Circle residents have a 25-50-mile commute to work, 25% have a 10-24-mile commute and another 25% commute less than 10 miles each day.
